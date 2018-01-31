Health A-Z

Symptoms, conditions, medicines, treatments and guides

Find conditions and treatments

Live well

Articles, videos and tools from the NHS on more than 100 topics, including alcohol, diet, fitness, tiredness and weight loss, giving you and your family tips on healthy living.

Visit healthy living information

Common Health Questions

A comprehensive list of common health questions.

View common health questions

Behind The Headlines

Your guide to the science that makes the news

Read our latest Behind the Headlines articles

Syndication

There is a new API for developers to syndicate NHS Choices content.

Find out more on the API Developer Portal