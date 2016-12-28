Behind the Headlines 2016 Quiz of the Year

Wednesday December 28 2016
2016 was another busy year for health news
In 2016, Behind the Headlines covered more than 300 health stories that made it into the mainstream media. If you've been paying attention you should find this quiz easy and fun.
Answers are at the foot of the page (no peeking!).
In January 2016's health news...
In a controversial study, monkeys were genetically engineered to develop what condition?
- Sex addiction
- Bipolar disorder
- Autism
In a similarly controversial study, what psychological condition was dismissed as a "myth"?
- Seasonal affective disorder
- Agoraphobia
- Social anxiety disorder
In February 2016's health news...
Brain scans were used to see if what activity was addictive?
- Shopping online
- Checking your emails
- Using Facebook
Exercise in middle age was claimed to stop what from shrinking?
- Your brain
- Your penis (assuming you have one)
- Your height
In March 2016's health news...
What could possibly "break your heart" (or at least damage your heart muscles)?
- Moments of joy
- A sudden shock
- The loss of a much loved pet
Why should you always be polite to your doctor?
- Well-liked patients are often pushed to the front of the waiting list
- You are more likely to get an appointment when you want
- Rude patients are "more likely to be misdiagnosed"
In April 2016's health news...
What was said to put off bedbugs from making a nest in your mattress?
- Making sure your bed sheets were either yellow or green
- Burning a scented candle every evening
- Regularly playing opera (or any other music that contains high-pitched noises)
What group leisure activity was found to boost immunity in people recovering from cancer?
- Line dancing
- Singing in a choir
- Amateur dramatics
In May 2016's health news...
What psychoactive substance was tested as a treatment for depression?
- Peyote
- Psilocybin
- DMT
What was said to help babies sleep better?
- A massage
- A bath before bedtime
- Leaving them to cry
In June 2016's health news...
Researchers claimed one of the following proverbs about food could actually be evidenced-based?
- All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast
- Beer after wine and you'll feel fine; wine after beer and you'll feel queer
- Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper
What was said to be a bad influence on young girls?
- Disney Princess culture
- Selfies
- YouTube "vloggers"
In July 2016's health news...
What could millions of people have without realising it?
- A parasite inside their digestive system
- A "secret ginger gene"
- An extra bone inside their foot
What increasingly popular activity was linked to blood clots?
- Zumba dancing
- Binge-watching box sets
- "Screen walking" – checking your phone screen while walking
In August 2016's health news...
What popular types of summer venues were said to be becoming measles hotspots
- Beaches
- Water parks
- Music festivals
A decline in the quality of what could have potential human implications?
- Bee pollen
- Dog sperm
- Ant eggs
In September 2016's health news...
What skin condition could delay the signs of ageing?
- Acne
- Eczema
- Psoriasis
What activity could help you pass a kidney stone?
- Paragliding
- Riding a roller coaster
- Snowboarding
In October 2016's health news...
What did we describe as "lukewarm at best"?
- Claims coffee prevented dementia
- Claims that hot baths prevented high blood pressure
- Claims that electric heating blankets prevented erectile dysfunction
What was reported as putting people off making appointments to see their GP?
- Receptionists asking questions about symptoms
- Sitting in a waiting room full of sick people
- Having to take time off work
In November 2016's health news...
Adults who spent time doing what activity in childhood were reported as having better mental health?
- Going to regular religious services
- Eating a vegan diet
- Belonging to the Scouts or Girl Guides
Using what type of sporting equipment was said to help you live longer?
- Golf clubs
- Exercise bikes
- Racquets
In December 2016's health news...
What type of exercise was said to be best for sperm quality?
- No exercise
- Moderate exercise
- Intense exercise
Regular pubic hair grooming was linked to what?
- Increased risk of sexually transmitted infections
- Triggering acne on the skin of the inner thighs
- In men – shrinkage of the scrotum
Answers
January
In a controversial study, monkeys were genetically engineered to develop what disorder?
In a similarly controversial study, what psychological condition was dismissed as a "myth"?
February
Brain scans were used to see if what activity was addictive?
Exercise in middle age was claimed to stop what from shrinking?
March
What could possibly "break your heart" (or at least damage your heart muscles)?
Why should you always be polite to your doctor?
April
What was said to put off bedbugs from making a nest in your mattress?
What group leisure activity was found to boost immunity in people recovering from cancer?
May
What psychoactive substance was tested as a treatment for depression?
What was said to help babies sleep better?
June
Researchers claimed what following proverb about food could actually be evidenced-based?
What was said to be a bad influence on young girls?
July
What could millions of people have without realising it?
What increasingly popular activity was linked to blood clots?
August
What popular types of summer venues were said to be becoming measles hotspots?
A decline in the quality of what could have potential human implications?
September
What skin condition could delay the signs of ageing?
What activity could help you pass a kidney stone?
October
What did we describe as "lukewarm at best"?
What was reported as putting people off making appointments to see their GP?
November
Adults who spent time doing what activity in childhood were reported as having better mental health?
Using what type of sporting equipment was said to help you live longer?
December
What type of exercise was said to be best for sperm quality?
Regular pubic hair grooming was linked to what?
Scores:
- 0-2: Carry on Again Doctor (1969): Dr Nookey is disgraced and sent to a remote island hospital...
- 3-5: Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001): Dolittle must save a forest and a bear's life...
- 6-8: The Return of Doctor X (1939): A hotshot reporter and a young doctor team up to investigate a series of grisly murders and a mysterious sample of synthetic blood...
- 9-11: The Fiendish Plot of Dr. Fu Manchu (1980): Fu Manchu's 168th birthday celebration is dampened when a hapless flunky spills Fu's age-regressing elixir vitae...
- 12-15: The Island of Dr. Moreau (1977): A shipwrecked survivor discovers a remote island with a mad scientist...
- 16-19: Doctor Strange (2016): A former neurosurgeon embarks on a journey of healing only to be drawn into the world of the mystic arts...
- 20-23: Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965): An eccentric inventor and his companions travel in his TARDIS to the Planet Skaro and battle the evil menace of the Daleks...
- 24: Doctor Zhivago (1965): The life of a Russian physician and poet who, although married to another, falls in love with a political activist's wife and experiences hardship...
Thanks for taking part and we hope you had fun and have a happy and healthy 2017.
Edited by NHS Choices.
